Kringe is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thin Mint GSC and GMO x Rocket Fuel. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Kringe is full-throttle gassy goodness! One of Mosca Seeds’ loudest and most rank/dank smelling strains they have released to date. Kringe is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kringe effects include feeling happy, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kringe when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Mosca Seeds, Kringe features flavors like mint, diesel, and cereal. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is known for its uplifting and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Kringe typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Kringe is not for the faint of heart, as it can cause intense psychoactive effects and couch-lock. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kringe, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.