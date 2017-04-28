KT Dawg offers a complex mixture of effects that soothes and uplifts. This hybrid blends anti-inflammatory pain relief and pleasurable physical effects with a focused, cerebral buzz. KT Dawg’s aroma is pungent, reeking of skunk and forest floor. The earthy terpenes mellow on the palate while stimulating appetite and creativity. KT Dawg is a cross of Kunduz, Tang Tang, and Stardawg.
