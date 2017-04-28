ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. KT Dawg
  • Leafly flower of KT Dawg

Hybrid

KT Dawg

KT Dawg

KT Dawg offers a complex mixture of effects that soothes and uplifts. This hybrid blends anti-inflammatory pain relief and pleasurable physical effects with a focused, cerebral buzz. KT Dawg’s aroma is pungent, reeking of skunk and forest floor. The earthy terpenes mellow on the palate while stimulating appetite and creativity. KT Dawg is a cross of Kunduz,  Tang Tang, and Stardawg.    

Reviews

14

Show all

Avatar for DrewJudah
Member since 2017
Simply amazing. Took away all of my pain in my back and ankles. Felt so relaxed and calm. And felt creative as well!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for chaaanny
Member since 2015
I almost feel bad giving this 3 stars considering everyone’s seemingly great experiences with this strain, but it wasn’t mind blowing or particularly medicinally effective for me and I usually love whatever I try from Cresco. First of all, KT Dawg has a very unique and distinct flavor that you’ll ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for JayLeon16
Member since 2016
The smell hits you right out of the package. Nice pungent smell with a bit of sweetish smell to it. Thick dense nugs loaded with fiery red hairs. The nug itself speckled with hues of dark green and purple. Not to mention it looks as is powered diamonds were sprinkled over them. So frosty. Very ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Discombobulated
Member since 2016
I picked this particular strain up at Herbal Remedies Dispensary (Quincy, IL). High percentage, bulk popcorn flower. I have become a fan of Cresco as of late. They always throw a Boveda 58 in their bulk flower! Definite perk! When I opened this up it looked like a dead octopus still trying to c...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for SmokeyTheKid
Member since 2017
I picked this strain up yesterday from The Harbory in Marion Il. grown by Cresco. I saw one of its parents are StarDawg (one of my all time favs) so I had to pick it up. First impression was "Oh dear baby Jesus....laying their in your...your little crib....thank you for this amazing opportunity" lol...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Stardawg
parent
Strain
KT Dawg

Photos

User uploaded image of KT Dawg