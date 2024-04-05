La Amnesia reviews
La Amnesia strain effects
La Amnesia strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
m........3
April 5, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Definitely a hit to remember! reminds me a lot of green crack but upgraded ! If you love sativa doms this is the one !!! Like the SOULMATE OF SATIVA!
h........l
Today
Euphoric
Happy
Popped 2 beans, yields were a pound from them in a 4x4 + heavy training. Very easy to grow but stretches a bit, effects are really potent and leaning heavy on the sativa side. Tastes like a mango more then anything. Both my plants have different profiles yet very similar but THC content is slightly lower on one. Recommended for sure 9/10 strain.
9........b
June 24, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This strain is perfect for a late night session with close friends or a night at a bar. I would not recommend it to be consumed during a busy day, as it is pretty hard to focus, but it is good for a day at a beach where I also smoked it. Even though this is a really strong strain I can also recommend it to beginner smokers as it would be a good strong first high where they can just ride the trip. The taste gets pretty tobacco-y after a lot of smoking, but I believe that is also due to my severe cigarette usage. Beautiful strain in my opinion and I hope you enjoy it if you come across it!