This strain is perfect for a late night session with close friends or a night at a bar. I would not recommend it to be consumed during a busy day, as it is pretty hard to focus, but it is good for a day at a beach where I also smoked it. Even though this is a really strong strain I can also recommend it to beginner smokers as it would be a good strong first high where they can just ride the trip. The taste gets pretty tobacco-y after a lot of smoking, but I believe that is also due to my severe cigarette usage. Beautiful strain in my opinion and I hope you enjoy it if you come across it!