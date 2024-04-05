stock photo similar to La Amnesia
Hybrid

La Amnesia

La Amnesia is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kush and Amnesia Haze. This strain is 75% sativa and 25% indica. La Amnesia is a collaboration between Paradise Seeds and Tommy Chong, a legendary cannabis enthusiast and comedian. La Amnesia is a high-potency strain that can produce THC levels up to 24%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us La Amnesia effects include feeling happy, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose La Amnesia when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Paradise Seeds, La Amnesia features flavors like citrus, earthy, and fruity. The dominant terpene of this strain is valencene, which is known for its citrusy and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of La Amnesia typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. La Amnesia is a long-lasting and uplifting strain that can boost your mood and creativity. It has dense buds with orange hairs and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed La Amnesia, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

La Amnesia strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Creative

La Amnesia strain helps with

  • Fatigue
    33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Headaches
    33% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Muscle spasms
    33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
La Amnesia strain reviews3

April 5, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Definitely a hit to remember! reminds me a lot of green crack but upgraded ! If you love sativa doms this is the one !!! Like the SOULMATE OF SATIVA!
Today
Euphoric
Happy
Popped 2 beans, yields were a pound from them in a 4x4 + heavy training. Very easy to grow but stretches a bit, effects are really potent and leaning heavy on the sativa side. Tastes like a mango more then anything. Both my plants have different profiles yet very similar but THC content is slightly lower on one. Recommended for sure 9/10 strain.
June 24, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This strain is perfect for a late night session with close friends or a night at a bar. I would not recommend it to be consumed during a busy day, as it is pretty hard to focus, but it is good for a day at a beach where I also smoked it. Even though this is a really strong strain I can also recommend it to beginner smokers as it would be a good strong first high where they can just ride the trip. The taste gets pretty tobacco-y after a lot of smoking, but I believe that is also due to my severe cigarette usage. Beautiful strain in my opinion and I hope you enjoy it if you come across it!
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

La Amnesia strain genetics

Strain parent
Amh
Amnesia Haze
parent
La Amnesia
Lamnsia
La Amnesia