La Blanca Gold reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain La Blanca Gold.

Reviews

5

Avatar for Stoner4206999
Member since 2019
I picked the Edison Casablanca form and was well impressed great taste amazing high If you smoke too much you’ll surely fall asleep as I did.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for ChilleninFreddy
Member since 2019
I am reviewing the Edison version.. Casa Blanca... which always leaves me feeling pretty darned relaxed and quite aroused. It seems a good mid point high...
Avatar for Medidrom
Member since 2018
Hard to rate this strain. Not sure who to blame but the buds litterly dissolved when picked up. It was so dry. I did really like this strain effect wise. Nice relaxing, back pain was minimal and stress is gone. Only problem it took two one gram joints. I do have a fairly high tolerance. If the poten...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SlimTheColoradan
Member since 2018
My wife and I picked up A bag form Colorado harvest company. Both of us are every day users.so, we were expecting a average high. But we were Completely blown away by this stuff! An overwhelming sense of well-being and calm. With a great body high. I would advise not to use a-lot late at night. ...
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Deqox
Member since 2018
very nice strain! found it to be highly cerebrel and a real heavy kind of high
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly