Hard to rate this strain. Not sure who to blame but the buds litterly dissolved when picked up. It was so dry. I did really like this strain effect wise. Nice relaxing, back pain was minimal and stress is gone. Only problem it took two one gram joints. I do have a fairly high tolerance. If the poten...
My wife and I picked up A bag form Colorado harvest company. Both of us are every day users.so, we were expecting a average high. But we were Completely blown away by this stuff! An overwhelming sense of well-being and calm. With a great body high.
I would advise not to use a-lot late at night. ...