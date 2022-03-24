La Bomba reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain La Bomba.
La Bomba strain effects
La Bomba strain flavors
La Bomba strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Pain
La Bomba reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
L........2
March 24, 2022
Wow hits you fast a joint will definitely due the trick. Nice High relaxed feeling and good sex cannabis if you and your parent are having issues this strain will make it happen if you get my drift. I enjoyed mine with my bong 3 good hits and you are floating
a........9
December 30, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I think this is going to be number one on my list. It is the best body high I’ve ever had and took care of my pain and helped me sleep.
j........e
November 11, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
This is my favorite strain at the moment of the strains that I have gotten from dispensaries. #4 just hits so hard that sometimes I have to smoke another strain earlier in the day because it could knock me out if I'm not careful. Definitely a superb strain for quality > quantity
j........s
March 10, 2023
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Have smoked plenty of dispo weed, especially in the last few months, and can attest that this strain packs a PUNCH. I'm talking 3-4 hits of a joint, and I'm faded type punch. Really big head high. Makes me think about how the universe came to be or how life exists. Keeps me happy and upbeat without a massive couch lock. I bought some prerolls from a dispo in NYC and smoked a few puffs in Central Park while looking at the skyscrapers, and I got so high I might as well have been standing on top of the skyscrapers. The high creeps on you, but it's one of those highs where as soon as it begins to hit you, you can tell you're in for a ride. Definitely, a good strain if you need to be semi-active and keep part of your mind but also want to be in outer space thinking about how the universe was created and how we're on a rock in space. I will say, at least for me, it's pretty easy to overdo it with this strain. I've caught myself in near green-out situations or in situations where I began to get a little anxious or paranoid, but if you don't go overboard, it's a really good strain. With that said, get yourself some La Bomba, go to your local park, spark up, look at the ducks or trees or planes or whatever, and let your mind take over for a bit, it's quite fun.
r........t
May 20, 2023
Aroused
Tingly
Uplifted
Anxious
Holy Moly what a trip. This is Florist Farms from NYS and can be found in NYC legal dispensaries. I finally came down after 2 hours. Careful with this on. It hits HARD and fast. 3 tokes for me and I was tripping hard within minutes. I would not suggest being with someone that is in a bad state. And if your prone to panic attacks I suggest no crowds or being over stimulated. I walked 6 blocks to get home in NYC and it was overwhelming. But once I was home and had moments of quiet it was a beautiful high. Dog and I cuddled and my body felt lifted. It lasts for a while also. This is the weed if you want to trip. Also , after 2 hours my libido kicked in big time.
b........1
September 29, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
This strain here is the BOMB!💥 An absolutely beautiful cultivar of the cannabis plant that provides just enough pain relief and a euphoric feeling as well!!
m........0
October 31, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
Super fun! Lots of giggles and energy. Smoked a blunt of this and it was super smooth, dangerously smooth. Good smell, good flavor. Calmed anxiety, depression, and neuropathic pain. Short acting, more intense fun, relaxing ride.
a........2
June 21, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Nice, all around. 24% THC a person with pain issues would find themselves satisfied with this strain. A little to harsh on the throat.