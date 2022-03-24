Have smoked plenty of dispo weed, especially in the last few months, and can attest that this strain packs a PUNCH. I'm talking 3-4 hits of a joint, and I'm faded type punch. Really big head high. Makes me think about how the universe came to be or how life exists. Keeps me happy and upbeat without a massive couch lock. I bought some prerolls from a dispo in NYC and smoked a few puffs in Central Park while looking at the skyscrapers, and I got so high I might as well have been standing on top of the skyscrapers. The high creeps on you, but it's one of those highs where as soon as it begins to hit you, you can tell you're in for a ride. Definitely, a good strain if you need to be semi-active and keep part of your mind but also want to be in outer space thinking about how the universe was created and how we're on a rock in space. I will say, at least for me, it's pretty easy to overdo it with this strain. I've caught myself in near green-out situations or in situations where I began to get a little anxious or paranoid, but if you don't go overboard, it's a really good strain. With that said, get yourself some La Bomba, go to your local park, spark up, look at the ducks or trees or planes or whatever, and let your mind take over for a bit, it's quite fun.