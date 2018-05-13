Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain LA Cake.
Reviews
10
DrGreenThumbLAK
Member since 2019
For me a great strain and that’s hard for a big fellow like me to find. I think the GG in it really helps. First 3 hits and let the bubble effects along. After that all pain slowly fades to nothing and it lasts too!
First, a brief biography, so that you may know that I am giving an assessment based upon many years of experience; then an honest review:
* I have been using cannabis consistently since 1967. I have been involved with the Southern California cannabis scene for a long time; since it's first wondrous...