LA Cake reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain LA Cake.

Reviews

10

Avatar for DrGreenThumbLAK
Member since 2019
For me a great strain and that’s hard for a big fellow like me to find. I think the GG in it really helps. First 3 hits and let the bubble effects along. After that all pain slowly fades to nothing and it lasts too!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for quam
Member since 2015
Chronic! Reviews already describe well so I’ll just say Top Shelf Chronic and takes the day and slam dunks it! Check out pics.
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for TheLeafCritique
Member since 2018
Excellent fragrant strain, with potent effects. Fast acting. High THC percentage. Works well for pain and nausea.
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Mhtelk
Member since 2019
This strain is easily my favorite. I’m a pretty heavy smoker so after one bong rip I was surprised as to how quickly a high was setting in 5/5
EuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for John18
Member since 2013
First, a brief biography, so that you may know that I am giving an assessment based upon many years of experience; then an honest review: * I have been using cannabis consistently since 1967. I have been involved with the Southern California cannabis scene for a long time; since it's first wondrous...
Avatar for Goldenglock
Member since 2018
best GG4 hybrid with an amazing high! super fresh and sticky
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for smartsigma
Member since 2017
Everyone reacts differently to each strain. This strain gave me slight paranoia, anxiety and a mild headache. I've learned I can't trust a strain that has such few reviews
