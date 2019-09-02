ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
L.A. Cheese reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain L.A. Cheese.

Reviews

2

Avatar for xxethxn
Member since 2018
This shit had me geeked up after i hit a bowl of ths🤣🤣
Avatar for chaaanny
Member since 2015
L.A. Cheese is one of my favorite strains &amp; would likely be appreciated most by those with anxiety, depression, PTSD, or who want a gentle cerebral stimulation encouraging creativity. I’ve used this strain in both flower &amp; Live Sugar from Cresco. When smoking flower, the flavor &amp; aroma ...
CreativeHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
