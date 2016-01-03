ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. LA Jack
  4. Reviews

LA Jack reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain LA Jack.

Reviews

5

Avatar for Shantepinklips
Member since 2017
This strain is AWESOME SAUCE. Makes your super relaxed and horny. Makes you want to touch and feel on stuff. Makes you want to eat a hearty breakfast in the morning. Energy booster but also a body relaxer. I love this shit 😍🗣😌
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for diggitydank
Member since 2014
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for jsea1945
Member since 2012
not a bad strain ,but i will not be getting it again
feelings
HungrySleepy
Photos

User uploaded image of LA JackUser uploaded image of LA JackUser uploaded image of LA Jack