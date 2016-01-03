Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain LA Jack.
Reviews
5
Shantepinklips
Member since 2017
This strain is AWESOME SAUCE. Makes your super relaxed and horny. Makes you want to touch and feel on stuff. Makes you want to eat a hearty breakfast in the morning. Energy booster but also a body relaxer. I love this shit 😍🗣😌