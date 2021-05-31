Decent looking bud that is milky green and faded burnt orange. It smells like candied berry must but tastes mostly like lemon diesel with some sweetness creeping in on the back end. The cerebral high sets in a flash like quicksilver and then stoned-blasts you into uplifted-ness where you coast for about an hour or two. Steely Dan's album AJA sounded/felt so damn good that afterwards, I went back to work on my own tunes, so I caught some creativity vibes, homie. Almost three hours after my first toke, I'm going back in for the second bowl where I'm probably gonna end up zooted in a blissful kind of way. But still, this is not quite as sexy as my top shelf strains (Gelato #33; MAC1; GAK Gas) because it kinda strains the throat so four stars instead of five. Yet, if I see this around again, I'm coppin' . . .