LA Pop Rocks reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain LA Pop Rocks.

LA Pop Rocks strain effects

Reported by 57 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Tingly

Happy

LA Pop Rocks strain helps with

  • Pain
    16% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    12% of people say it helps with Depression

May 31, 2021
Bought an eighth from The Botanist. The bugs were beautiful and had some nice purple undertones with lots of orange fuzz patches. The high starts off quite cerebral and uplifting and then fades into a much more relaxing and couch locking high. Does give a bit of paranoia tho so avoid if you’re not used to that. Great for horror movies!
18 people found this helpful
December 7, 2021
this really mellows you out gets rid of back pain and kept me on tasks
10 people found this helpful
January 28, 2021
This Was 🚀🚀🚀 Tru Keeps Putting That 🔥🔥🔥 Out!!
8 people found this helpful
November 5, 2021
Instant relaxing effects. Helps ease migranes and headaches well. It's taste is pretty good its not as sweet as I was expecting. Not sweet like zkittlez, but it is tasty. I also noticed this strain is so incredibly good for back pain too so overall, this strain is just great medicine.
6 people found this helpful
October 30, 2021
I’m reviewing pop rocks popcorn nugs from Colonal. This strain is tasty and pretty effective for the price..I paid 30 after tax. It’s sweet tasting and creamy. The taste is very flavorful. The taste is very good and doesn’t get boring. Although has a slight bit of an unpleasant aftertaste but not so much as to make it a deal breaker. The high is nice. Not too sleepy but does present the indica side of effects.such as.. Body high.. Pain relief..and everything else you’d expect from an Indica. Nugs are tight: dense. and decent looking. Would like to get my hands on some of the regular size nugs but Tropicanna in Santa Ana only has the popcorn small nugs. Overall is call it a 9.4
5 people found this helpful
June 13, 2021
Decent looking bud that is milky green and faded burnt orange. It smells like candied berry must but tastes mostly like lemon diesel with some sweetness creeping in on the back end. The cerebral high sets in a flash like quicksilver and then stoned-blasts you into uplifted-ness where you coast for about an hour or two. Steely Dan's album AJA sounded/felt so damn good that afterwards, I went back to work on my own tunes, so I caught some creativity vibes, homie. Almost three hours after my first toke, I'm going back in for the second bowl where I'm probably gonna end up zooted in a blissful kind of way. But still, this is not quite as sexy as my top shelf strains (Gelato #33; MAC1; GAK Gas) because it kinda strains the throat so four stars instead of five. Yet, if I see this around again, I'm coppin' . . .
5 people found this helpful
April 4, 2024
Strong indica. Tingly all over euphoria. Right after the peak- it puts me on my ass and I fall asleep cuddling the cat. I take adderall during the day and it sometimes interferes with my getting to sleep at a decent time if I take it too late in the morning. This helps with even that. If you know, you know. Good stuff 👌🏼
4 people found this helpful
September 25, 2021
Good night time strain for me. Some of the most potent herb I have ever smoked and when I’m done I can barely keep my eyes open.
4 people found this helpful

