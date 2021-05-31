LA Pop Rocks reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain LA Pop Rocks.
LA Pop Rocks strain effects
LA Pop Rocks strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
LA Pop Rocks reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
p........w
May 31, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Bought an eighth from The Botanist. The bugs were beautiful and had some nice purple undertones with lots of orange fuzz patches. The high starts off quite cerebral and uplifting and then fades into a much more relaxing and couch locking high. Does give a bit of paranoia tho so avoid if you’re not used to that. Great for horror movies!
6........8
December 7, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
this really mellows you out gets rid of back pain and kept me on tasks
Z........0
January 28, 2021
Relaxed
This Was 🚀🚀🚀 Tru Keeps Putting That 🔥🔥🔥 Out!!
S........0
November 5, 2021
Instant relaxing effects. Helps ease migranes and headaches well. It's taste is pretty good its not as sweet as I was expecting. Not sweet like zkittlez, but it is tasty. I also noticed this strain is so incredibly good for back pain too so overall, this strain is just great medicine.
d........1
October 30, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I’m reviewing pop rocks popcorn nugs from Colonal. This strain is tasty and pretty effective for the price..I paid 30 after tax. It’s sweet tasting and creamy. The taste is very flavorful. The taste is very good and doesn’t get boring. Although has a slight bit of an unpleasant aftertaste but not so much as to make it a deal breaker. The high is nice. Not too sleepy but does present the indica side of effects.such as.. Body high.. Pain relief..and everything else you’d expect from an Indica. Nugs are tight: dense. and decent looking. Would like to get my hands on some of the regular size nugs but Tropicanna in Santa Ana only has the popcorn small nugs. Overall is call it a 9.4
T........i
June 13, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Decent looking bud that is milky green and faded burnt orange. It smells like candied berry must but tastes mostly like lemon diesel with some sweetness creeping in on the back end. The cerebral high sets in a flash like quicksilver and then stoned-blasts you into uplifted-ness where you coast for about an hour or two. Steely Dan's album AJA sounded/felt so damn good that afterwards, I went back to work on my own tunes, so I caught some creativity vibes, homie. Almost three hours after my first toke, I'm going back in for the second bowl where I'm probably gonna end up zooted in a blissful kind of way. But still, this is not quite as sexy as my top shelf strains (Gelato #33; MAC1; GAK Gas) because it kinda strains the throat so four stars instead of five. Yet, if I see this around again, I'm coppin' . . .
b........z
April 4, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Strong indica. Tingly all over euphoria. Right after the peak- it puts me on my ass and I fall asleep cuddling the cat. I take adderall during the day and it sometimes interferes with my getting to sleep at a decent time if I take it too late in the morning. This helps with even that. If you know, you know. Good stuff 👌🏼
b........m
September 25, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Good night time strain for me. Some of the most potent herb I have ever smoked and when I’m done I can barely keep my eyes open.