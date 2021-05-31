stock photo similar to LA Pop Rocks
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%

LA Pop Rocks

aka LA Pop Rockz #4, LA Pop Rockz

LA Pop Rocks, also known as "LA Pop Rockz" and "LA Pop Rockz #4," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing TKBx2 with Z Animal. This strain produces uplifting effects that feel motivating and productive. In large doses, LA Pop Rocks may make you feel tingly throughout your body before eventually lulling you into a relaxed and easygoing state. This strain pairs well with daytime activities and is a great choice as a wake and bake strain. LA Pop Rocks is extremely potent and may overwhelm novice cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic headaches, anxiety, and depression. This strain was originally bred by Seed Junky. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of LA Pop Rocks. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

LA Pop Rocks strain effects

Reported by 57 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Tingly

Happy

LA Pop Rocks strain helps with

  • Pain
    16% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    12% of people say it helps with Depression
LA Pop Rocks strain reviews57

May 31, 2021
Bought an eighth from The Botanist. The bugs were beautiful and had some nice purple undertones with lots of orange fuzz patches. The high starts off quite cerebral and uplifting and then fades into a much more relaxing and couch locking high. Does give a bit of paranoia tho so avoid if you’re not used to that. Great for horror movies!
18 people found this helpful
December 7, 2021
this really mellows you out gets rid of back pain and kept me on tasks
10 people found this helpful
January 28, 2021
This Was 🚀🚀🚀 Tru Keeps Putting That 🔥🔥🔥 Out!!
8 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

LA Pop Rocks strain genetics

LA Pop Rocks
LPR
LA Pop Rocks
Strain child
Popr
Pop Rocks
child

LA Pop Rocks grow information

According to growers, LA Pop Rocks flowers into fluffy and pointy nugs with mixed green foliage and icy trichomes.