La S.A.G.E. bred by T.H. Seeds is a sativa-leaning hybrid that blends classic genetics into a flavorful, high-energy experience. Known for its award-winning lineage, this strain delivers a bright and balanced profile that appeals to both seasoned enthusiasts and daytime consumers. Open the jar and you’ll notice a complex aroma of fresh herbal sage, zesty citrus, earthy pine, and subtle skunky spice. The flavor follows through with a smooth mix of lemony sweetness and woody undertones, making each inhale crisp and satisfying. The effects are typically uplifting and euphoric, bringing a wave of happy, clear-headed energy that can spark creativity and focus. As the experience develops, a gentle body relaxation settles in—keeping you calm without heavy sedation. Ideal for daytime use, social settings, or creative projects. Have you tried La S.A.G.E.? Leave a review and let us know your experience!