ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. L.A. Sorbet
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of L.A. Sorbet

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

0 0 reviews

L.A. Sorbet

L.A. Sorbet

DNA Genetics crossed L.A. Confidential and Sorbet creating L.A. Sorbet, a flavorful, sweet, and fruity indica. Dense, dark green buds pack a powerful punch that may wind you down for bedtime while pulling you toward the freezer for some ice cream. L.A. Sorbet is a great strain for experienced smokers looking to remember what it was like when they first tried cannabis.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find L.A. Sorbet nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry L.A. Sorbet nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Strain
L.A. Sorbet

Products with L.A. Sorbet

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for L.A. Sorbet nearby.