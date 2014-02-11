ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 1301 reviews

LA Confidential

Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

LA Confidential
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

Effects

911 people reported 6752 effects
Relaxed 58%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 46%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 42%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 28%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 3%

Reviews

1,301

Avatar for kbutt
Member since 2015
This is a POWERFUL psychedelic... it's awesome!! We ended up watching Wallace & Gromit and having sex.. then passing out listening to music lol! When laying there listening... it was just WOW the images that kept coming to my head.. the creativity.. it was amazing! I felt very relaxed, but I didn't ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for noxhard41
Member since 2014
I just smoked a bowl of this LA Confidential. Let me tell you.. Wooow is this strain amazing! Can't really feel the effects at first, but 10 minutes later it all comes on top of you like a tsunami. I am ridiculously high right now my goodness. The taste of the herb is a sweet/marshmallow taste. This...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for jurassiccat
Member since 2010
Even though it's a pure indica, LA Confidential remains a fantastic all-around strain. Great as an inspiration for devouring food, watching a movie, or laughing conspiratorially with friends. I think LA Confidential's best attribute is its ability to eliminate stress. It will have you feeling lik...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryTinglyUplifted
Avatar for gabecaca
Member since 2011
I had a very good time with this strain, PERFECT for after work relaxing/stress release. I am very picky as it is because i have Panic disorder and sometimes certain strains will a bit to strong for me. But this strain completely took away my anxiety or any bad thought. I was very relaxed and happy ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for BrettKBG
Member since 2016
This is a phenomenal indica for its versatility. While the body buzz is the focal point of this strain there's also a slight psychedelic head high that's great. There are few indica's I've experienced that carry this much euphoria it's wonderful, I felt as if I was floating a foot above the couch....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
OG LA Affie
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
LA Confidential
First strain child
Sumo's OG Kush
child
Second strain child
Silver L.A.
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with LA Confidential

Most popular in