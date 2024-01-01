stock photo similar to Last Shot
Hybrid

Last Shot

Last Shot is a cannabis strain from seed brand Early Dew. Last Shot is a cross of Lemon Cherry Gelato x Lemon Cherry Gelato #14. We’re still learning about this strain so leave a review.

