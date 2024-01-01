stock photo similar to Last Shot
Last Shot
write a review
Last Shot is a cannabis strain from seed brand Early Dew. Last Shot is a cross of Lemon Cherry Gelato x Lemon Cherry Gelato #14. We’re still learning about this strain so leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Last ShotOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Last Shot products near you
Similar to Last Shot near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—