Lemon Cherry Gelato

Hybrid
Picture of Lemon Cherry Gelato
stock photo similar to lemon cherry gelato

Lemon Cherry Gelato effects are mostly calming.

no flavors reported yet
top effect
creative

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Cherry Gelato – If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Buy Lemon Cherry Gelato near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
Lemon Cherry Gelato effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
Creative
5% of people report feeling creative
Relaxed
5% of people report feeling relaxed

Similar to Lemon Cherry Gelato

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Lemon Cherry Gelato reviews32

write a review
Strain spotlight

