I've been waking up with headaches lately, pretty sure it's high blood pressure. So I've been taking my dog for a walk first thing in the morning and I smoke a blunt while I walk him. This month I happened to pick up a zip of Laffy taffy and I've been realizing when I smoke it on my walks my headaches go away after a few hits. When I get home I'm super relaxed, can still get things done if I want or I can chill, it's truly up to me. Really good cannabis all around.