Laughy Taffy reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Laughy Taffy.

Laughy Taffy strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Euphoric

Laughy Taffy strain helps with

  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Fatigue
    12% of people say it helps with Fatigue

September 16, 2023
October 24, 2023
I've been waking up with headaches lately, pretty sure it's high blood pressure. So I've been taking my dog for a walk first thing in the morning and I smoke a blunt while I walk him. This month I happened to pick up a zip of Laffy taffy and I've been realizing when I smoke it on my walks my headaches go away after a few hits. When I get home I'm super relaxed, can still get things done if I want or I can chill, it's truly up to me. Really good cannabis all around.
July 15, 2023
Good smooth taste nice relaxing high
March 28, 2024
First time writing a strain review. Great for experienced smokers. Notable head and body high.
November 1, 2024
Picked up a zip and was pleasantly surprised. It wasn't a strain that left me on the couch eating sweets all day. I was able to get things done. It's more of a body buzz for me. It's become one of my favorites. Highly recommend.
August 8, 2024
This rating was for Alpine Taffy. A strain that makes you think.
May 20, 2024
Not my favorite effects but it taste good kinda
October 19, 2023
It was good. Better then expected. Smells different almost like licorice

