Laughy Taffy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Laughy Taffy.
Laughy Taffy strain effects
Laughy Taffy reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
D........3
September 16, 2023
Euphoric
I'm lookin' for Mrs. Bubble Gum I'm Mr. Chik-O-Stick I wanna (dun dun dunt)(oh) 'Cause you so thick Girls call me Jolly Rancher Cause I stay so hard You can suck me for a long time (Oh my God) Girl, this ain't no dance flo' This a candy sto' And I'm really geeked up And I got mo' dro' I wop? I roll It's all I do It's the summer time But yo laffy taffy got me cold (oh)
r........3
October 24, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
I've been waking up with headaches lately, pretty sure it's high blood pressure. So I've been taking my dog for a walk first thing in the morning and I smoke a blunt while I walk him. This month I happened to pick up a zip of Laffy taffy and I've been realizing when I smoke it on my walks my headaches go away after a few hits. When I get home I'm super relaxed, can still get things done if I want or I can chill, it's truly up to me. Really good cannabis all around.
N........9
July 15, 2023
Relaxed
Good smooth taste nice relaxing high
e........f
March 28, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
First time writing a strain review. Great for experienced smokers. Notable head and body high.
b........8
November 1, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Picked up a zip and was pleasantly surprised. It wasn't a strain that left me on the couch eating sweets all day. I was able to get things done. It's more of a body buzz for me. It's become one of my favorites. Highly recommend.
h........e
August 8, 2024
Creative
Happy
This rating was for Alpine Taffy. A strain that makes you think.
r........e
May 20, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Not my favorite effects but it taste good kinda
k........9
October 19, 2023
Focused
Happy
It was good. Better then expected. Smells different almost like licorice