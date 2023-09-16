stock photo similar to Laughy Taffy
HybridTHC 24%CBD 0%

Laughy Taffy

aka Laffy Taffy

Laffy Taffy is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through an unknown combination of hybrid strains. Some sources suggest that it is a cross between Banana OG and Pestilence, but this is not confirmed. Laffy Taffy is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Laffy Taffy effects include happiness, euphoria, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Laffy Taffy when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Illuminati Seeds, Laffy Taffy features flavors like banana, pear, and herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Laffy Taffy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Laffy Taffy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Laughy Taffy strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Euphoric

Laughy Taffy strain helps with

  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Fatigue
    12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Laughy Taffy strain reviews8

September 16, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
I'm lookin' for Mrs. Bubble Gum I'm Mr. Chik-O-Stick I wanna (dun dun dunt)(oh) 'Cause you so thick Girls call me Jolly Rancher Cause I stay so hard You can suck me for a long time (Oh my God) Girl, this ain't no dance flo' This a candy sto' And I'm really geeked up And I got mo' dro' I wop? I roll It's all I do It's the summer time But yo laffy taffy got me cold (oh)
12 people found this helpful
October 24, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
I've been waking up with headaches lately, pretty sure it's high blood pressure. So I've been taking my dog for a walk first thing in the morning and I smoke a blunt while I walk him. This month I happened to pick up a zip of Laffy taffy and I've been realizing when I smoke it on my walks my headaches go away after a few hits. When I get home I'm super relaxed, can still get things done if I want or I can chill, it's truly up to me. Really good cannabis all around.
6 people found this helpful
July 15, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Good smooth taste nice relaxing high
3 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Laughy Taffy strain genetics

Strain parent
Bng
Banana OG
parent
Laughy Taffy
LffyTffy
Laughy Taffy