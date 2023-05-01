Laura Charles reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Laura Charles.
Laura Charles strain effects
Laura Charles strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
Laura Charles reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
g........7
May 1, 2023
The looks on this strain are top notch, almost fully purple with orange hair spread throughout, really didn’t look like picture displayed on Leafly. Smells like berries and cake. The high was a 4.5/5 perfect for the end of your day. Stronger than most so newbies beware
S........e
Today
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Great daytime indica dominant hybrid strain; helped me to relax yet not be sleepy