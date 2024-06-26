Lava Breath reviews
Lava Breath strain effects
Reported by 2 real people like you
Negative Effects
Lava Breath strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Alzheimer's
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Lava Breath reviews
t........5
June 26, 2024
Sleepy
Talkative
Dry mouth
Besides my throat becoming a volcano🌋 definitely a goated and unique strain🍃💯
r........1
November 22, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Lives up to the name lava breath for sure 😂