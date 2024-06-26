Lava Breath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Breath and Lava Cake. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Lava Breath is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Lava Breath typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Lava Breath’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lava Breath, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







