Layer Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Layer Cake.
Layer Cake effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
52 people reported 186 effects
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
23% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
23% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
1% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Arthritis
9% of people say it helps with arthritis
