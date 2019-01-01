Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Plantworks, Lemon Stash CBD is a CBD-dominant phenotype of Stashsquatch crossed with a CBD cultivar. Its terpene profile gives off spicy and earthy aromas with a floral kickback on the inhale. People may expect a long-lasting body high from this strain.