Hybrid

Plantworks’ Stashsquatch flips the breeding of their Trewbacca, crossing a female GSC with a male True OG.  Buds come from the father, with lime green flowers that are blanketed in frost and orange pistils. This strain has a piney and sweet terpene profile that leans toward True OG while the high is enveloping and comes on quick and you’ll feel it from your body to your brain. Enjoy Stashsquatch when you’ve got time to spare and no commitments.

Lineage

True OG
GSC
Stashsquatch
Lemon Stash CBD
Lazy Susan CBD
