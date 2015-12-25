ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Leda Uno.

Avatar for seasonedpro
Member since 2016
Soooo goood
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for kapazunda
Member since 2018
Best in all the years. I like the higher stuff, not the sleepy plants! Good taste, just an overall winner for me!
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Scotchmanguitarist71
Member since 2017
This strain always becomes the Queen of my legal--I have temporal lobe epilepsy from head injuries--garden, regardless of anything else I am growing. She gets gigantic and can easily produce over five-pounds per plant outdoors. Her potency I would place at 16.8% THC with a fantastic balance between ...
Avatar for Jokerboyz1
Member since 2016
Omg im f*****g chilling with this bud its definitely one to smoke
FocusedHungryTingly
