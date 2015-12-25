Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This strain always becomes the Queen of my legal--I have temporal lobe epilepsy from head injuries--garden, regardless of anything else I am growing. She gets gigantic and can easily produce over five-pounds per plant outdoors. Her potency I would place at 16.8% THC with a fantastic balance between ...