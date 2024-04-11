Taste exactly like Pop Tarts. Imagine all the different flavors pop tarts combined all together all in one pop tarts then dropped in your toaster but in bud form. It smells like lemon but it taste like a plethora of different fruits. The one that popped out the most was berry and lemon. The whole room started smelling like your granny start baking a pie. It looks very frosty, rich trichomes, pungent smell, but because it's sweet it won't raise suspicion the way gassy strains do. But very pungent smell , also when da high kicked in, it expeditiously went to da back of my head and I started feeling tingles all throughout my body as if my aura had been highlighted. I could sense my life force. (I might had just been lit like yo neighbors crib couple nights before Christmas ) either way, it was very powerful. Would most likely recommend. Be careful da munchies are serious so make sure you have your snacks ready.

2 people found this helpful helpful report