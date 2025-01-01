stock photo similar to Lemon Cherry Gelato x Zuchi
Lemon Cherry Gelato x Zuchi
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
write a review
Lemon Cherry Gelato x Zuchi is a cannabis strain, bred by Umami Seed Co.m Umami Seed Co genetics have won over 30 awards around the globe. Their strains include unparalleled flavor profiles, and high-performance varieties that enable cultivators to set themselves apart. Lemon Cherry Gelato x Zuchi is a cross of Lemon Cherry Gelato x Zuchi. Zuchi is made of Zkittlez x (Biscotti x Froyo). Lemon Cherry Gelato x Zuchi smells like candy flavor enhanced with subtle chocolate fuel, and vanilla creamer. Leave one of the first reviews on Leafly.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon Cherry Gelato x ZuchiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Cherry Gelato x Zuchi products near you
Similar to Lemon Cherry Gelato x Zuchi near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—