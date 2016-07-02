We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
The fragrance of this bud is amazing and the taste is unreal! It's very lemony and smooth.
The high is a unique one being a hybrid you feel the effects of both parents. Sometimes a burst of energy and then some moments where you need to sit and chill... a cool high.
Cannabis is very subjective so what I experience may be completely different from what you experience while medicating. Using a volcano I was just introduced to this strain. You can definitely pick up the citrus notes. In a perfect world I would have a higher percentage of GDP in this end product. G...