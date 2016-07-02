ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lemon Daddy
  4. Reviews

Lemon Daddy reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Daddy.

Reviews

13

Avatar for JloSmokey
Member since 2014
Great flavor, mellow high, Great for morning or daytime use.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for IGetAround
Member since 2017
This is a quality strain. Great smell, burns nicely, not too harsh, and provides a nice energetic high, but not twitchy. The way I'd describe the feeling is relaxed rejuvenation.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for kddoubleg
Member since 2017
The fragrance of this bud is amazing and the taste is unreal! It's very lemony and smooth. The high is a unique one being a hybrid you feel the effects of both parents. Sometimes a burst of energy and then some moments where you need to sit and chill... a cool high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for MarijuanaMYK
Member since 2016
Amazing Effects! This One Has A Punch and Lives Up To Its Reputation. Wake and Bake Recommended💯
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for DrJost
Member since 2016
Certainly on the lower end of the spectrum that I would recommend.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for idontsmoke94
Member since 2016
Very nice high, left a nice lemony taste in my mouth. I felt really creative. Went to work and was able to function.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for HighHopesGourmet1983
Member since 2015
Cannabis is very subjective so what I experience may be completely different from what you experience while medicating. Using a volcano I was just introduced to this strain. You can definitely pick up the citrus notes. In a perfect world I would have a higher percentage of GDP in this end product. G...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappySleepy
Avatar for TheChillone
Member since 2015
Makes me feel really good. Leaves a nice citrus/lemon taste in your mind. I love it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy