Hybrid

From Green Team Genetics comes Lemon Fruit Bound, a cross of the clone-only Lemon G and Fruitbound. For anyone who was impressed by the pure citrus punch of Lemon G, this cross ups the yields while bringing the strain into seed form. Its terpenes are described as having a loud citrus and fruity sour diesel blast that will turn heads.

