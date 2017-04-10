ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Lemon G
Sativa

4.4 199 reviews

Lemon G

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

Lemon G
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Lemon G is the pride of Ohio, representing the Midwest among all the Dutch and West Coast strains out there. Potent and invigorating, this strain descends from Original G13. Relaxing effects tend to show up first after consuming Lemon G. Over time, however, the upbeat, euphoric, and giggly effects begin to emerge. Lemon G is a sociable strain and, as the name suggests, has a strong lemon fragrance. Taste-wise, this strain is fairly mellow and does not necessarily exhibit the strong citrus properties found in its scent.

Effects

148 people reported 1076 effects
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 49%
Happy 48%
Relaxed 42%
Creative 31%
Stress 37%
Pain 33%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 27%
Nausea 15%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 2%

Lineage

Strain parent
G13
parent
Strain
Lemon G
First strain child
Honey Lemon Cheese
child
Second strain child
The Vision
child

