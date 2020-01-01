ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Lemon Lava
Lemon Lava

Lemon Lava was bred when pHinest Cannabis crossed Lemon Heads and Lava Cake. The result is a lemon strain with added herbal and minty aromas. Lemon Lava contains various flavors, including bright citrus zest, sage, fresh mint, and a subtle grape aftertaste, and buds have vivid saffron-colored hairs. Lemon Lava comes on smooth and provides a bright, alert, and refreshing high.

