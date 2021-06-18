stock photo similar to Lemon Pineapple
HybridTHC 25%CBG 1%
Lemon Pineapple
Lemon Pineapple is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, happy, and focused. Lemon Pineapple has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Pineapple, before let us know! Leave a review.
