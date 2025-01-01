Lemon Rado is a hybrid weed strain bred by Karma Genetics made from a genetic cross of KarmaRado OG MTown Cut x Lemon Tini. This strain smells like radioactive lemons, and grows into big, bulky green buds. Lemon Rado has both uplifting and relaxing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Rado, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.