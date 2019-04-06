ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Blondeymarie
Member since 2019
Decent relaxing strain. Only issue I run into is a spike in anxiety and nightmares. ☹️
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for K1ngBud
Member since 2018
Just got some Lemon Thai Kush shatter from Monkey meds and it’s a pretty hard but smooth and tasty heavy-hitter. Been looking for this strain for a while and now I got it. Would recommend this to everyone especially people with an exotic taste.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly
