Lemon Tree Punch reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Tree Punch.
Lemon Tree Punch strain effects
m........h
August 7, 2023
Relaxed
Uplifted
A really beautiful looking and smelling bud. Full of crystals, you can even see crystals falling down when you snap flower to put it in the grinder, but the effect is really mild. If you have high tolatace you'll need to smoke it quite often to stay in high state. Initial high fades away within 5-10 minutes and you just left with this mellow am I stoned or not high. Can see it as being really good for work situations or something that requires your attention and concentration and for first time users. But if you looking for something that will help you relax after work or just get proper high I wouldn't recommend this bud. But besides that it's beautiful when it comes to texture, taste and smell 6/10
M........i
February 14, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Makes me feel relax gets me comfortable. Reduces my anxiety, it also made me feel a little tingly feeling all over my face was helped a ton with anxiety.
c........9
September 30, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Very nice smooth strain if you need to get things accomplished.