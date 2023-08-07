A really beautiful looking and smelling bud. Full of crystals, you can even see crystals falling down when you snap flower to put it in the grinder, but the effect is really mild. If you have high tolatace you'll need to smoke it quite often to stay in high state. Initial high fades away within 5-10 minutes and you just left with this mellow am I stoned or not high. Can see it as being really good for work situations or something that requires your attention and concentration and for first time users. But if you looking for something that will help you relax after work or just get proper high I wouldn't recommend this bud. But besides that it's beautiful when it comes to texture, taste and smell 6/10