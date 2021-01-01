Loading…

Lemon Trill

Hybrid
Uplifted
Talkative
Relaxed
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Lemon Trill is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemonade and Reckless Rainbow. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Trill - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Lemon Trill effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 6 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused

