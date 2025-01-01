stock photo similar to Lemonade Grenade
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Lemonade Grenade
Lemonade Grenade is a cannabis strain bred by Lemonade. Lemonade Grenade is a cross of Lemon Kush Mintz and Medellin. Lemonade Grenade has the potential to have a lemon-heavy terpene profile with the funk of Medellin on top. Lemonade Grenade is a part of the major work that Lemonade has done with Medellin since its initial release.
