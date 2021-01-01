Loading…

Medellin

HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Relaxed
Happy
Euphoric
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 20 reviews

Medellin is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Medellin - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Medellin effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

19 people reported 15 effects
Relaxed
10% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
10% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
10% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
5% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
5% of people report feeling tingly
Anxious
5% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry mouth
5% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
5% of people say it helps with anxiety

Medellin reviews20

