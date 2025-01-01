Bottoms up and pucker up! LemonTini is a hybrid weed strain bred by the Dutch all-stars at Karma Genetics. A sweet and sour cross of Lemon Tree and Karma Genetics' own Sour D backcross, LemonTini is an indica-dominant strain that overflows with fruity lemon flavor with a side of gas. We are still learning about LemonTini 's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed LemonTini, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.