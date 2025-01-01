Leprechaun Jam, bred by Cultivar Creators and released in 2024, is a sweet, fruit-loaded hybrid that delivers a rich, jammy terpene experience with mellow, comforting effects. This cultivar bursts with the aroma of blackberry jam, ripe grapes, sugary sweetness, and a splash of gas, creating a layered profile that’s both nostalgic and modern. True to its name, Leprechaun Jam offers a smooth, calm and mellow high—light on the mind and soothing on the body—making it perfect for relaxed evenings, winding down, or simply enjoying a flavorful, terp-forward smoke. With its bright fruit notes and gentle, easygoing effects, this strain stands out as one of Cultivar Creators’ most inviting and aromatic releases. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience Leprechaun Jam through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.