Lemon OG Haze, (Grape God x Katsu Bubba), and Temple Kush F2 come together in this cross by Ethos Genetics. Lemon Grape Bubba Temple—LGBT for short—has plants that range in height and offer chunky buds with a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its terpene profile includes notes of citrus alongside floral and gassy tones.