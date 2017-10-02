ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Grape God

Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Grape God
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Grape God is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines God Bud and Grapefruit genetics. As its name suggests, this strain has a sweet grape aroma with earthy notes that activate on the exhale. Powerful, long-lasting euphoria knocks out stress, leaving your mood elevated and your body relaxed. 

2523 reported effects from 324 people
Relaxed 67%
Euphoric 57%
Happy 55%
Uplifted 37%
Sleepy 27%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 3%

Avatar for KindGodess420
Member since 2015
Thank the Grape Gods!.. Very relaxing feel-good-all-over High, body-mind-spirit balancing... I am nicely stoned, out of back pain and resting well from two nice water bowls!!...Delicious, very easy smooth yummmmy🍇 smoke...this lovelylady nugs ease stress, encourage regeneration, reflection, restora...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for nickrazza
Member since 2014
All hail the mighty Grape God! Godbud x Grapefruit. Not for being this crazy heavy hitter either, but for being the definition of a perfect indica dominant strain. This medicine acts as both pain relief as well as an anti-anxiety very quickly. With a smoother onset over the body and legs, a calmin...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for mattny
Member since 2016
I am a budtender and consistently see this strain helping many people with anxiety, stress or mood problems. It is not overly strong, but very balanced both mind and body. The terpene profile definitely has high amounts of linalool (found in lavender and cannabis) which is probably one of the reason...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ShotUrGoldFish
Member since 2017
I suffer from BPD and this was the first time I'd ever felt mentally healthy. It cleared my head so much I actually felt normal (or as close to normal as I've ever experienced). I found this strain was exceedingly helpful with reflection and introspection. Therapy in a bag! If you feel you've lost...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for KindGodess420
Member since 2015
🚀.."Grape Gods of Fire!"...I Love this Lovely Lady as an After-Lunch High!!..She delivers a Fun Beautiful Up energy that Fights my Fatigue and gets my lazyass Motivated!!..Feeling her Deep Muscle Relaxation almost instantly..ahhh..the Arthritis and Chronic Pain are fading while Silly Smiles pain...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
God Bud
parent
Second strain parent
Grapefruit
parent
Strain
Grape God
First strain child
Grape Drink
child
Second strain child
Banana Hammock R1
child

