Lion's Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lion's Cake.
Lion's Cake strain effects
Lion's Cake strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Pain
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
p........3
September 28, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Tingly
Uplifted
Js smoked a blunt of it. It feels like my feet are being pushed up and I my shins are tingly. Also very heavy in the back of the head. Top 5 at LEAST.
April 16, 2024
April 16, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
This made me feel like I’m back in high school . Definitely a danky smell. Strong . And relaxing my favorite
July 8, 2021
July 8, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Uplifted
Well balanced. Get's you lit soft and alert. Relaxation is the total outcome. Aroma of og kush.
August 7, 2022
August 7, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Fantastic . Smells like a skunk sprayed my house. Upon exhaling the velvety coat of smoke I feel a massive head rush followed by euphoria and just a feeling of tension relief . As you get into it your senses become more and more heightened and you slip into a daydream of happiness . Also quite fun to smoke with your significant other:).