Lion's Cake
HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%
Lion's Cake
LCk
Hybrid
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
Ammonia
Woody
Nutty
Limonene
Pinene
Caryophyllene
Lion's Cake effects are mostly energizing.
Lion's Cake potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Lion's Cake is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing The Original Z and Lava Cake. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and uplifted. Lion's Cake has 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lion's Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Lion's CakeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Lion's Cake strain effects
Lion's Cake strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Pain
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lion's Cake products near you
Similar to Lion's Cake near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Lion's Cake strain reviews(5)
Read all reviews
g........a
July 8, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
A........z
August 7, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
L........3
April 16, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed