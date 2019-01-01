ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
PMS

Strains that may help this condition.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly Buddha Tahoe flower
Buddha Tahoe
RelaxedLeafly Papa's OG flower
Papa's OG
TinglyLeafly Blue Knight flower
Blue Knight
RelaxedLeafly White Nightmare flower
White Nightmare
EuphoricLeafly Alice in Wonderland flower
Alice in Wonderland
FocusedLeafly Lucid Dream flower
Lucid Dream
CreativeLeafly Deep Purple flower
Deep Purple
SleepyLeafly Jillybean flower
Jillybean
UpliftedLeafly Superman OG flower
Superman OG
SleepyLeafly Thin Mint GSC flower
Thin Mint GSC
EuphoricLeafly Dogwalker OG flower
Dogwalker OG
TinglyLeafly Purple Hindu Kush flower
Purple Hindu Kush
Sleepy