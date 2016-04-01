ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
As the name suggests, Blueberry AK is a hybrid strain that combines the indica-dominant Blueberry with the sativa-dominant AK-47, both popular and potent strains in their own right.  Blueberry AK has a strong musky odor with undertones of berry, and flavors ranging from sweet Kush to the more peppery taste of the AK. The effects of this hybrid are both relaxing and upbeat, often inducing a case of the giggles, and people have used it to treat anxiety, depression, and pain.

Avatar for Action0911
Member since 2014
Very Tasty and affective strain. Feel the affects within 3 hits;)
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for bluntcough
Member since 2019
I got a g of some blueberry ak shatter for 25 and threw it in my vape pen for a nice nighttime sesh with my girlfriend. We are both HUGE fans of AK47 so we were extremely excited to try this strain, and it DID NOT disappoint. It’s the perfect mix of sleepy and euphoric for a night time snuggle in be...
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for darak420
Member since 2015
Simply amazing . beautiful tight buds , the smell is overwhelming and it tastes sooooo good . 5 stars . 👌
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Igniter55
Member since 2018
amazing strain overall really makes you feel super energetic and upbeat but still able to relax. overall great strain except to if you r trying to sleep it kept me up all night.
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Epsilon58567
Member since 2018
By far my favorite stain. Keeps you at a nice couchlock for a few hours. Def gets you that "I'm floating" vibe. Really wish it was more popular bc i miss it.
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
Blueberry AK

