White Elephant, an indica-dominant hybrid, combines the potency of White Widow with the sweetness of Purple Elephant. The relaxing yet energetic and uplifting effects combine with grape and berry flavors to give enjoyable relief to symptoms like stress and depression.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
Photos
Lineage
Products with White Elephant
