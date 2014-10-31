ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Elephant

aka Berry White Elephant

White Elephant

White Elephant, an indica-dominant hybrid, combines the potency of White Widow with the sweetness of Purple Elephant. The relaxing yet energetic and uplifting effects combine with grape and berry flavors to give enjoyable relief to symptoms like stress and depression.

Avatar for BLORTZ
Member since 2015
PURPLE HAZE STOMPING ELEPHANT BLORTZ FEELING GROOVY AND SMOOTH...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for DrMilkmanTM
Member since 2015
Nice smell, has a light fruit fragrance; it is not super loud (open up the jar, and it doesn't really smell up the room). Have very bad depression, and this helps a great deal. One of my favorite strains!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappyHungry
Avatar for SgtEsquire333
Member since 2016
This stuff is only stuff I've had in months that has given me a euphoric feeling
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for smokedawg88
Member since 2016
The presentation on these buds is second to none. Big, fat, juicy nugs that take garden sheers to get through. For this reason it may have been why my buddy and I experienced smoking issues with a joint. It was constantly needing to be relit. As usual, 2 smokes for me to review and both were very p...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for lorian
Member since 2014
This is a good strain. Great taste and smell.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Elephant
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
White Elephant

New Strains Alert: Santa Maria, White Elephant, Critical Sensi Star, Critical 47, and Iced Widow
