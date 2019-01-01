Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Collected by Criposo Art from local growers in the 90s, Llanera (a.k.a. Colombian Black) is a Colombian landrace strain that was brought to the public by The Landrace Team. A pure sativa that smells and tastes like sour guava and cedar, Llanera provides an almost psychedelic effect that is both energetic and euphoric.