Lollypop reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lollypop.
Lollypop strain effects
Lollypop strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
a........3
July 16, 2023
Focused
Pungent nugs with earthy/ fruity smell. It’s a pretty mellow high, best for smoking with not much to do.
b........8
March 6, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Talkative
solid!!!!!!!!!!
R........9
November 18, 2023
it's decent but I didn't have a proper bit this was decent if it was proper I reckon it would be beautiful 😍 it has a lovely sweet smell. like creamy Vanilla kind of