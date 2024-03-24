London Cookies reviews
March 24, 2024
The original London Cookies was from VFM out of central Cali, one of the main guys was from London, England. They also did London Fog, London Gas, London Berry, Dulce & Banana, LAF. I'm pretty sure they moved back across the pond during Covid. They were very prolific in the Cali scene for a while and then just vanished. Cinderella 99 x Forum Cut Cookies are the parents. It's a very special strain and is a shame that it's being overshadowed by a knock off version.