The original London Cookies was from VFM out of central Cali, one of the main guys was from London, England. They also did London Fog, London Gas, London Berry, Dulce & Banana, LAF. I'm pretty sure they moved back across the pond during Covid. They were very prolific in the Cali scene for a while and then just vanished. Cinderella 99 x Forum Cut Cookies are the parents. It's a very special strain and is a shame that it's being overshadowed by a knock off version.

